LAPORTA
ROSE "AUNT ROSIE"
December 27, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Ralph and Sylvia LaPorta. Dear sister of Theresa Montone, Victoria Napoli and the late Anthony LaPorta. Also survived by her loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING THURSDAY EVENING 7-9 P.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. BROAD ST and FRIDAY MORNING 9 A.M. at the Church of St. Nicholas of Tolentine, 9th and Watkins Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church.
Expressions of Sympathywww.monti-ragofuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 30, 2019