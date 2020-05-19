ROSE M. (Grosso) DALRYMPLE
DALRYMPLE
ROSE M. (nee Grosso)
On May 16, 2020. Wife of the late Brice. Beloved mother of Carmen J. Marsico and Carol Anne Dalrymple Marinucci. Grandmother to Tony, Christina, Michael, Vincent and the late Nicole and Danielle. Great-grandmother of Miranda, Laureen, Devin and Ryder; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Viewing Friday 10A.M. in the STOLFO FUNERAL HOME, 2536 S. Broad St. Service at 11 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 19, 2020.
