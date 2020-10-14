Passed away on October 8, 2020. She worked for the Federal Government Forestry Division as a Supervisor for many years, receiving awards for outstanding leadership and service. Flying free now she will be forever lovingly remembered. Beloved daughter of the late Adam and Frances. Sister of Anne (Frank) Russo and the late Helen (Joseph) Halpern and Marie (Victor) Baccari Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on FRIDAY at 10:30 A.M. Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 10th and Dickinson Sts. Interment Private.