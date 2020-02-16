The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish (The Church of St. Agnes)
701 Little Gloucester Rd.
Blackwood, NJ
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish (The Church of St. Agnes)
701 Little Gloucester Rd.
Blackwood, NJ
ROSE M. (Giannone) VILLA

ROSE M. (Giannone) VILLA Notice
VILLA
ROSE M. (nee Giannone)


February 14, 2020. Beloved wife of Emil. Devoted mother of Albert (Debbie) Pellegrino, Victor Villa, and Michael (Ruth) Villa. Grandmother of Stephen (Dawn), Mark (Angela), Gary, Brittany (Jesse), Steven, and Robert. Also survived by 4 great-grandchildren. Sister of Catherine Scala and John (Mary Lou) Giannone. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING MONDAY EVENING 7-9 P.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. BROAD STREET, and TUESDAY MORNING 9:30 until 10:30 at Our Lady of Hope Parish (St. Agnes Church), 701 Little Gloucester Rd., Blackwood, NJ 08012, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Ent. St. Joseph's Cemetery, Blackwood, NJ.

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 16, 2020
