|
|
VILLA
ROSE M. (nee Giannone)
February 14, 2020. Beloved wife of Emil. Devoted mother of Albert (Debbie) Pellegrino, Victor Villa, and Michael (Ruth) Villa. Grandmother of Stephen (Dawn), Mark (Angela), Gary, Brittany (Jesse), Steven, and Robert. Also survived by 4 great-grandchildren. Sister of Catherine Scala and John (Mary Lou) Giannone. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING MONDAY EVENING 7-9 P.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. BROAD STREET, and TUESDAY MORNING 9:30 until 10:30 at Our Lady of Hope Parish (St. Agnes Church), 701 Little Gloucester Rd., Blackwood, NJ 08012, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Ent. St. Joseph's Cemetery, Blackwood, NJ.
Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 16, 2020