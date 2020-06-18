ROSE MARIANI

MARIANI





Age 100, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Fair Acres nursing home in Lima, PA. Rose lived in Broomall and attended St. Pius X. Rose enjoyed family and friends and often offered her home to help family in need. She was an avid golfer and played regularly at Edgmont Country Club into her eighties. Born Rosa Cecilia D'Angelo in Civitella del Tronto, Italy to Nicola and Cecilia (Sienna) D'Angelo, Rose immigrated to America in 1923 at the age of 4 with her younger sister Lee and their mother, joining their father that had arrived two years earlier. The D'Angelos lived in the Belmont Hills neighborhood of Lower Merion. Rose is predeceased by her husband Joseph Mariani (1916-1955); siblings Adeline "Lee" Manchio, John, Antonio, Josephine (Babe) Giandonato, and Francesco; son Stephen Joseph Mariani; and great-grandson Joseph Mariani. Rose is survived by her brother Joseph D'Angelo; son Joseph Mariani; daughter-in-law Sang Sun "Suni" Mariani; grand-children Kim (David) Vine, Joseph (Beth) Mariani, Stephen (Ann) Mariani, James (Melissa) Mariani, and Matthew Mariani; and great-grandchildren David Vine, Anna Vine, Allison Vine, Dominic Mariani, Ava Mariani, Audrey Mariani, Olivia Mariani, and Matthew Mariani. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 A.M. Friday, June 19 in St. Denis Church, Havertown. Interment St. Denis Cemetery.

