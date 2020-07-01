McGINLEY





On June 28, 2020, age 92, of Glenside. Wife of the late Francis A. McGinley. Mother of Colleen Jacobs (Joseph); Hugh McGinley, Maureen Dethloff (Randy), and Eileen McGinley. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Sister of Brother Thomas Johnston O.C.S.O. and James Johnston (Kathleen). Preceded in death by her brothers Hugh Johnston and Vincent Johnston.Funeral Mass Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11 A.M. at St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 2316 Fairhill Ave. (at Easton Rd.), Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation at the Church on Friday morning after 9:30 A.M. Wearing of a mask is required. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Luke's Church at the above address would be appreciated.

