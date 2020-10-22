1/1
ROSE (nee CIANFLONE) NAVO
Formerly of South Philadelphia and the Greater Northeast, passed away on October 17, 2020, at age 96. Beloved wife of the late Samuel Tesauro and George Navo. Loving mother of Michael Tesauro (Rita Melaney). Devoted grandmother of Kim Einsig (Harry) and Toni Tesauro. Great grandmother of Joe Einsig, Joannah Einsig, Lexi Einsig and the late Darion Einsig. Also survived by one great great grandson, Grayson. Stepmother of Barbara Pratt (Dennis). Sadly missed by the entire Lucia family as well as many other loving nieces and nephews. The family will hold a private graveside service. McCafferty Funeral & Cremation Inc. Mark McCafferty FD www.phillycremation.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCAFFERTY FUNERAL & CREMATION Inc.
6709-11 Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19135
215-624-4200
