Formerly of South Philadelphia and the Greater Northeast, passed away on October 17, 2020, at age 96. Beloved wife of the late Samuel Tesauro and George Navo. Loving mother of Michael Tesauro (Rita Melaney). Devoted grandmother of Kim Einsig (Harry) and Toni Tesauro. Great grandmother of Joe Einsig, Joannah Einsig, Lexi Einsig and the late Darion Einsig. Also survived by one great great grandson, Grayson. Stepmother of Barbara Pratt (Dennis). Sadly missed by the entire Lucia family as well as many other loving nieces and nephews. The family will hold a private graveside service.