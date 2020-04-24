|
PANTANO
ROSE RITA (nee Massimini)
Age 90, passed away peacefully on April 21st, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank A. Pantano, and dear sister of the late Jeanette Hadden and Rocco Massimini. Survived by her loving children Maryann Davis (Bill) and Janice Pantano; her cherished grandchildren Laura Connor (Brenden), Maria White (Jason) and Fran Pantano; her adoring great-grandchildren Kylie Rose Connor, Juliana Maria White and Claire Elizabeth Connor, also many loving nieces and nephews.
Rose was a graduate of Hallahan High School, a long-time resident of Shannondell at Valley Forge, and formerly of Hershey's Mill in West Chester and Upper Darby, also a summer resident of Sea Isle City, N.J.
Due to the current situation, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rose's memory can be made to Holy Child Academy, Frank Pantano Award Fund, 475 Shadeland Ave, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 or The Humanity Gifts Registry, P.O. Box 835, Phila., PA 19105.
