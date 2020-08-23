ROSENFELDROSE (nee Spilman)
On August 20, 2020. Wife of the late Gary. Mother of Ruth (Sheldon) Katz and Tom (Debbie) Rosenfeld. Grandmother of Michelle Katz (Adam Stern), Gary Katz, Jeffrey Katz, Zachary Rosenfeld and Noah Rosenfeld. Great Grandmother of Miriam, Eliana and Emmett. Private Graveside Services are being held. Contributions in her memory may be made to Assoc. of Holocaust Survivors, c/o Janet Goldberg, 1934 President St., Phila., PA 19115, or to Jewish Family and Children's Services, 2100 Arch St., 5th Fl., Phila., PA 19103.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com