Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helweg & Rowland Funeral Home
1059 Old York Road
Abington, PA 19001
215-887-7375
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Episcopal Church
654 N. Easton Road
Glenside, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSE COCHRAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSE S. COCHRAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSE S. COCHRAN Notice
COCHRAN
ROSE S.


Age 89, of Southampton and formerly of Gwynedd Estates and Jenkintown, died on March 2, 2020. She was the devoted wife of the late William C. Cochran, M.D. She is survived by her children, Roland and Jennifer Cochran and Sally and Paul Marshall, by her grand-children, Isabel, Sara, Hannah and Will and by her sister, Josephine Edwards. She was preceded in death by her brother, David Specca. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Sat., March 21, 2020, at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 654 N. Easton Road, Glenside, PA 19038. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Abington Health Foundation/Pilla Heart Center, 1200 Old York Road, Abington, PA 19001 or to St. Peter's Episcopal Church.

www.helwegrowlandfh.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -