COCHRAN
ROSE S.
Age 89, of Southampton and formerly of Gwynedd Estates and Jenkintown, died on March 2, 2020. She was the devoted wife of the late William C. Cochran, M.D. She is survived by her children, Roland and Jennifer Cochran and Sally and Paul Marshall, by her grand-children, Isabel, Sara, Hannah and Will and by her sister, Josephine Edwards. She was preceded in death by her brother, David Specca. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Sat., March 21, 2020, at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 654 N. Easton Road, Glenside, PA 19038. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Abington Health Foundation/Pilla Heart Center, 1200 Old York Road, Abington, PA 19001 or to St. Peter's Episcopal Church.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 11, 2020