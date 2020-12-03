On November 23rd, 2020 our beloved daughter Rose, age 39, fell victim to the agony of Depression. She is survived by her parents, Jay and Lisa Sandler, her sister Jenny, her aunts, uncles and cousins, and her beloved feline companion, Beedie. Rose was a world traveler, an experienced equestrian, fisherwoman, ocean Scuba diver, and much more. She graduated from Penn State with a degree in Special Engineering, and went to work at Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation in Stratford, CT. She developed a particular interest in Material Science and worked with composite materials for the aerospace industry. Rose was exuberant, adventurous, fearless, and was open to learning about anything and everything. Among many adventures, she completed the Mongol Derby and rode camels in the Gobi Desert during the Mongolian winter. She also learned about PA wildflowers and mushrooms from her Mom. Her Dad got her a Sailrite heavy duty sewing machine and she enjoyed repairing torn horse blankets. When Rose wasn't traveling, she paddled with the Hanohano Outrigger Canoe Club and her beloved Paddle Sisters. With that experience, she was then able to join her Aunt Meryl on the annual Pink Paddlers' cancer survivors Voyage to Lanai. At a moment's notice, her Aunt Abby in L.A. would swoop in like a Guardian Angel and stay with Rose for a week or more, helping her and taking care of anything that needed to be done. She was repeatedly dragged down by her illness, but always came out of it. She finally lost her brutal battle with Depression. We all lost our Rose despite all the therapies and medical professionals, and our continued attention to her needs and problems. For the past several years, Rose had been living in Poway, San Diego County, working for General Atomics; in July, she relocated to Pipersville to live with her parents. Because of Covid, her burial was private. She was laid to rest at Green Meadows in Fountain Hill, PA, a natural cemetery that will bloom with native wildflowers in the Spring. She has left her family, friends, and many others she adventured with throughout the world, bereaved and heartbroken. Rose loved volunteering with Traveling Stories, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the reading skills of low-income kids. Donations in Rose's memory may be made to travelingstories.com
, or to your local food pantry. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com