Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Resources
ROSE (Caplan) SELIGSON

ROSE (Caplan) SELIGSON Notice
SELIGSON
ROSE (nee Caplan)


97, January 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Theodore. Loving mother of Jack (Gerri) Seligson, Gail (Jack) Wolfberg and Alan (Rita) Seligson. Sister of the late Toby Pitchman and Theresa Kunin. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Friday 11:15 A.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Interment Shalom Mem. Park. Shiva will be observed Friday, Saturday at 5 P.M. and Sunday at 3 P.M at the home of Gail and Jack Wolfberg. Contributions in her memory may be made to .

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 7, 2020
