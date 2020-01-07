|
SELIGSON
ROSE (nee Caplan)
97, January 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Theodore. Loving mother of Jack (Gerri) Seligson, Gail (Jack) Wolfberg and Alan (Rita) Seligson. Sister of the late Toby Pitchman and Theresa Kunin. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Friday 11:15 A.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Interment Shalom Mem. Park. Shiva will be observed Friday, Saturday at 5 P.M. and Sunday at 3 P.M at the home of Gail and Jack Wolfberg. Contributions in her memory may be made to .
