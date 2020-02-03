The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
(610) 642-7954
ROSE (Bonavitacola) TOTARO

ROSE (Bonavitacola) TOTARO Notice
TOTARO
ROSE (nee Bonavitacola)
January 28, 2020, of Bala Cynwyd, PA, formerly of Longport, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Oliver "Big Al" Totaro with whom she ran the family imported meat business for 50 years. Devoted mother of Maryann Duffy (William) and Helen Shafer. Loving grand-mother of Kimberly O'Rourke (Thomas), Joseph Shafer, Joanne Woodsmall (fiancé Joseph Gallagher) and Kristine Lange (Mark). Dear great-grandmother of Alexis (James McKee), Courtney, Olivia, Ryan, Joseph, Isabella, Casey, Ava, Margaux, Charlie, Emily and Allie. Great-great-grand-mother of Ella Rose and Declan. Services and interment were private for the family. Memorial donations may be made in her name to St. Matthias Parish, 128 Bryn Mawr Ave., Bala Cynwyd PA 19004 or to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington VA 22215.

McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 3, 2020
