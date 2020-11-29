November 27, 2020, of Philadelphia PA. Wife of the late Martin Weinstein; Mother of Earl and Bruce Weinstein; Sister of Shirley Kotzker and the late Leon Davis; Grandmother of Adam (Haeri), Chelsea (Rob), Brooke and Shelby (Lee); Great Grandmother of Olivia, Ari and Cole. Relatives and friends are invited to Virtual Services Sunday, 10:00 A.M. at www.Levinefuneral.com
, Interment Private. The family respectfully request contributions in her memory be made to a charity of the donor's choice
. www.levinefuneral.com