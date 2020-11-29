1/
ROSE (DAVIS) WEINSTEIN
November 27, 2020, of Philadelphia PA. Wife of the late Martin Weinstein; Mother of Earl and Bruce Weinstein; Sister of Shirley Kotzker and the late Leon Davis; Grandmother of Adam (Haeri), Chelsea (Rob), Brooke and Shelby (Lee); Great Grandmother of Olivia, Ari and Cole. Relatives and friends are invited to Virtual Services Sunday, 10:00 A.M. at www.Levinefuneral.com, Interment Private. The family respectfully request contributions in her memory be made to a charity of the donor's choice. www.levinefuneral.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Service
10:00 AM
www.Levinefuneral.com
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
