ROSEANN L. (Bistow) MCERLANE
MCERLANE
ROSEANN L. (nee Bistow)


Suddenly on Aug. 2, 2020 at the age of 60. Loving wife of Donald. Devoted mother of Daniel and Drew. Dear Mom-Mom of Riley; sister of Helen Bebivino (Sal), Hugh Bistow (Deborah), Linda Bistow, and the late Edward and Terrance. Also survived by her large extended loving family. Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Friday 9 to 10:45 A.M., St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114 followed by her Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Inter-ment private. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to Autism Society, Phila., Chapter, 1036 Nash Ave., Lansdale, PA 19446 in her memory.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 4, 2020.
