SR. M. ROSELITA BRADLEY, CSFN
On May 9, 2020 at age 87. Survived by her sisters Anne Bradley, Mary Melly and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth. Interment will be private in keeping with current health and safety guidelines of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, Holy Family Province. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Sister Roselita at a date to be determined. If you would like to be notified of the date and time of the Memorial Mass for Sr. Roselita, please email your contact information to info@nazarethcsfn.org. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sr. Roselita's name to the Sisters of the Holy Family Development Office, 310 North River Rd.,Des Plaines, IL 60016 would be appreciated. To share your messages of remembrance, please visit our
https://nazarethcsfn.org/in-memoriam
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 12, 2020.