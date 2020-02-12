|
OLIVER (OLIVERI)
ROSEMARIE C. (nee Giammarco)
Age 90, on Feb. 8, 2020. Wife of the late Anthony R. Devoted mother of Francine (Edward) Giannone and Maria M. Kuehn. Cherished grandmother of Mark, Kelly, Angela and Michael. Great grandmother of Sam, Nora, Charlie, Owen and Cody. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing and Funeral Friday 9 to 10:15 A.M. at Our Lady of Consolation Church, Tulip and Princeton Sts., Phila. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Quaker School at Horsham, 250 Meetinghouse Rd., Horsham, PA 19044. SANNUTTI FH
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 12, 2020