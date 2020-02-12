Home

Sannutti Funeral Home
7101 Torresdale Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19135
(215) 333-4949
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Our Lady of Consolation Church
Tulip and Princeton Sts.
Philadelphia , PA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Consolation Church
Tulip and Princeton Sts.
Philadelphia , PA
More Obituaries for ROSEMARIE OLIVERI
ROSEMARIE C. (Giammarco) OLIVERI

ROSEMARIE C. (Giammarco) OLIVERI Notice
OLIVER (OLIVERI)
ROSEMARIE C. (nee Giammarco)
Age 90, on Feb. 8, 2020. Wife of the late Anthony R. Devoted mother of Francine (Edward) Giannone and Maria M. Kuehn. Cherished grandmother of Mark, Kelly, Angela and Michael. Great grandmother of Sam, Nora, Charlie, Owen and Cody. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing and Funeral Friday 9 to 10:15 A.M. at Our Lady of Consolation Church, Tulip and Princeton Sts., Phila. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Quaker School at Horsham, 250 Meetinghouse Rd., Horsham, PA 19044. SANNUTTI FH
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 12, 2020
