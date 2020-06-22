WACHINSKI
ROSEMARY B.
82, of Malvern, PA passed away June 19, 2020. Rosemary was born on May 25, 1938 in Wyndmoor, PA to the late Joseph D. and Marie Devine Bowen. Rosemary was the beloved wife of Clarence "Clem" Wachinski, with whom she shared 54 years of marriage. In addition to her husband, Clem, Rosemary is survived by her two sons, Matthew and Daniel, and her four cherished grandchildren, Charlie, Liam, Nathaniel and Andrew. She is also survived by her two brothers, John M. Bowen and Paul C. Bowen. Rosemary was predeceased by her daughter, Lynn Platt, and her three brothers, Donald P., Gerald L. and Rev. Joseph D. Bowen. Due to the current restrictions, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rosemary's memory to the Lynn Wachinski Platt Memorial Fund by visiting https://www.philafound.org/give-now or by calling The Philadelphia Foundation at (215) 563-6417.
ROSEMARY B.
82, of Malvern, PA passed away June 19, 2020. Rosemary was born on May 25, 1938 in Wyndmoor, PA to the late Joseph D. and Marie Devine Bowen. Rosemary was the beloved wife of Clarence "Clem" Wachinski, with whom she shared 54 years of marriage. In addition to her husband, Clem, Rosemary is survived by her two sons, Matthew and Daniel, and her four cherished grandchildren, Charlie, Liam, Nathaniel and Andrew. She is also survived by her two brothers, John M. Bowen and Paul C. Bowen. Rosemary was predeceased by her daughter, Lynn Platt, and her three brothers, Donald P., Gerald L. and Rev. Joseph D. Bowen. Due to the current restrictions, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rosemary's memory to the Lynn Wachinski Platt Memorial Fund by visiting https://www.philafound.org/give-now or by calling The Philadelphia Foundation at (215) 563-6417.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 22, 2020.