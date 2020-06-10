ROSEMARY C. (Annacone) BARATTI
BARATTI
ROSEMARY C. (nee Annacone)
On June 7, 2020, age 85, formerly of Voorhees, NJ. Beloved wife of the late, Dr. Carmen P. Loving mother of Dayn, Darin, Danielle (Greg) Price, Dion (Jennifer) and late, Mark (Stacie). Cherished grand-mother of Nina, Ava, Sophia, Julia, Dylan, Carly, Greg, Nicholas and Alexandra. Dear sister of Alice Madonna. Due to COVID-19, funeral services and interment will be private.

HEALEY FUNERAL HOME www.healeyfuneralhomes.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 10, 2020.
