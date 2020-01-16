|
|
FORREY
ROSEMARY CATHERINE
Of Skillman NJ and Avalon NJ, formerly of Princeton, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020. Rosemary was a cherished and loving wife, mother, grand-mother and great-grandmother. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert Carl Forrey; her brother, Walter Chatham Jr.; and her parents, Walter Chatham Sr. and Jane Buckley Chatham. She is survived by her 4 devoted children, Carole (Chris), Lynne (Eric), John (Debbie), David (Erin), and 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, John and Barbara Chatham and many nieces and nephews.
View complete obituary and share memories at
TheKimbleFuneralHome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 16, 2020