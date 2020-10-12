born on March 24, 1935, in Philadelphia, went home to be with the Lord on March 16, 2020, at the age of 84. Rosemary was born to Paul and Florence Koller. She was the sixth of twelve children. She married the late Francis L. Kelly in 1956, with whom she raised seven children. As a prayer warrior she prayed endlessly for her family and friends that they would come to have a personal relationship with our Lord Jesus Christ. Rosemary was full of joy and had a smile that would brighten anyone's day. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis, her six brothers and two sisters and her son, Sean, who died in infancy. She is survived by her sisters Susanna Mullen, Bernadette Rumsey, and Eileen Sobol, her children Colleen, Lawrence, Brian (Roe),Diane (Al Rostein),Maureen, Michael (Chris), and Carolyn (James Lim) her eleven grandchildren, and her eight great-grandchildren. Please join us as we celebrate her life Thursday October 15, 2020 at Calvary Chapel of Philadelphia 13500 Philmont Ave, Phila, Pa Receiving line 10 A.M. -11 A.M. Memorial service to follow.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store