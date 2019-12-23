The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernadette's Church
1035 Turner Ave
Drexel Hill, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSEMARY HOGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSEMARY GOLDEN HOGAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSEMARY GOLDEN HOGAN Notice
HOGAN
ROSEMARY GOLDEN


Age 89, of Drexel Hill, PA, passed away on Dec. 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Aloysius J. Hogan, Jr.; loving mother of Rosemary (Peter), Aloysius (Mary), Edward (Heleen), Thomas (Susan), and Marguerite Fritsch (Kevan); adoring grandmother and great-grandmother of 11 grand-children and 15 great-grand-children; caring sister of Grace Shaw, Elizabeth Dunnell, Judith Quandt and the late Edward and John Golden. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 7 to 9 P.M. and Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 9 to 9:30 A.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073. Followed by her Funeral Mass 10 A.M. at St. Bernadette's Church, 1035 Turner Ave, Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Int. SS Peter and Paul Cemetery.

Online Condolences at: www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSEMARY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now