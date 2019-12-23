|
|
HOGAN
ROSEMARY GOLDEN
Age 89, of Drexel Hill, PA, passed away on Dec. 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Aloysius J. Hogan, Jr.; loving mother of Rosemary (Peter), Aloysius (Mary), Edward (Heleen), Thomas (Susan), and Marguerite Fritsch (Kevan); adoring grandmother and great-grandmother of 11 grand-children and 15 great-grand-children; caring sister of Grace Shaw, Elizabeth Dunnell, Judith Quandt and the late Edward and John Golden. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 7 to 9 P.M. and Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 9 to 9:30 A.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073. Followed by her Funeral Mass 10 A.M. at St. Bernadette's Church, 1035 Turner Ave, Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Int. SS Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Online Condolences at: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 23, 2019