Rosemary (Racciatti) PAPALEO
October 8, 2020. Beloved Mother of Joseph A. Papaleo and Celeste (Joseph) Sabato. Cherished Grandmother of Sophia Rose Papaleo and John Joseph Sabato. Sister of Anthony Racciatti. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING MONDAY EVENING 7:00-9:00 P.M. and TUESDAY MORNING 8:00-9:00 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, Inc. 2531-35 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass at St. Edmund's Church 21st and Snyder Ave. at 10:00 A.M., Int. S.S. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made to St. Edmund's Church, 2130 S. 21st St, Phila., Pa 19145. As per the governors mandate, please be sure to follow STRICT social distancing regulations and mask wearing guidelines. Expressions of Sympathy monti-ragofuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
