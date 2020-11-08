1/
ROSEMARY T. CARNEY
{ "" }
Passed peacefully on Nov. 3, 2020. Formerly of Collegeville, PA. Sister of Kathleen V. Carney, the late Joan M. McKenna, James E. and Joseph J. Carney, sister-in-law of Marguerite M. Carney. Rosemary was a loving aunt, great aunt and great great aunt. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Monday 9:30 A.M. St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073 and to her Viewing Monday 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. in the Church. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arr. by KENNETH WM. MURPHY, F.D.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Viewing
09:30 AM
St. Anastasia Church
Funeral services provided by
Murphy Funeral Service
1346 S 29Th St
Philadelphia, PA 19146
(215) 334-3810
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
