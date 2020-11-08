Or Copy this URL to Share

Passed peacefully on Nov. 3, 2020. Formerly of Collegeville, PA. Sister of Kathleen V. Carney, the late Joan M. McKenna, James E. and Joseph J. Carney, sister-in-law of Marguerite M. Carney. Rosemary was a loving aunt, great aunt and great great aunt. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Monday 9:30 A.M. St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073 and to her Viewing Monday 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. in the Church. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arr. by KENNETH WM. MURPHY, F.D.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store