Passed away peacefully on Sept. 24, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Beloved mother of Albert (Lisa) Itri, Domenic (Catherine) Itri, Theresa (Dan) Vickery and the late Donna Itri. Loving and proud grandmom to Crystal Itri-Lucas, Eddie (Lauren) Brown, Alicia (Joseph) Ashenbrenner, Domenic (Carly) Itri Jr, Natasha (RJ) Buchanan, A.J. Itri, Andrew Vickery, Brian Itri, Hannah Vickery and 10 great grandchildren. Sister of the late Anna Greenleaf, Peggy Clark and Nora Moylan. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Wednesday morning from 8-10 A.M. at THE MURPHY RUFFENACH, BRIAN W. DONNELLY FUNERAL HOME, 3rd & Wolf Sts. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church. Burial is at New Cathedral Cemetery. The family prefers donations in Rose's memory be made to Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church, 2317 S. 3rd St, Phila., PA 19148.