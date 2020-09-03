Sr. RosemaryTherese Flahertyon September 2, 2020. In addition to her congregation of IHM Sisters, she is survived by her many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Predeceased by her parents Patrick C. L. and Mary (Nivens) Flaherty, her brother William J (Mary), and her sister, Patricia A Jannett (Albert M.) Visitation, Funeral Mass, and Interment will be private on September 5, 2020. A Memorial Mass for Sister will be celebrated at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home c/o IHM Mission Advancement Office, 230 IHM Drive, Malvern, PA 19355.Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 410 N. Church St. West Chester, PA 19380 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com