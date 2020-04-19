Home

Martin Funeral Home
1761 Rt. 31
Clinton, NJ 08809
(908) 735-7180
ROSEMARY (O'Donnell) THOMPSON


1945 - 2020
ROSEMARY (O'Donnell) THOMPSON Notice
THOMPSON
ROSEMARY ( nee O'Donnell)


Age 75, longtime resident of Bensalem, died April 9, 2020 due to complications of the Covid-19 pandemic. Born February 2, 1945 and a graduate of St. Hubert's High School; she is survived by daughters Kelly Clark and spouse Jack, Christine Rush and spouse William; son Thomas Thompson; grand-children Zachary Clark and spouse Maliah, Colin Clark, Justin, Eric and Emily Rush. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date and arrange-ments will be made with

MARTIN FUNERAL HOME www.martinfh.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 19, 2020
