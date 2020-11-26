'Quintessential Matriarch' Feb. 12, 1925 - Nov. 15, 2020 Parents: The late Reverend Solomon Quash and the late Ida Bell Johnson Quash; Place of Birth: Coatesville, PA; Education: Cheyney State Teachers College (Bachelor's degree) and Howard University (Master's degree); Husband: The late John Earl Forte, a local businessman. They were married for 60 years; Career: Taught for 33 years at FitzSimmons Junior High School; Religious Affiliation: Active member of Wayland Temple Baptist Church for over 70 years. Characteristics: Composed, Competent, Humble, Poised, Ladylike; Cause of death: Heart Failure Rosetta 'Rosie' Lorraine Quash Forte, child of God, wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, church worker, homemaker, neighbor and friend. Her life of love, commitment and dedication will be forever cherished and serve as an inspiration to us all!



