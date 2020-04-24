|
|
WEBSTER
ROSETTA J. "JOSIE"
85, of Collegeville and a longtime resident of the Roxborough section of Phila., passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 21, 2020.
She is survived by four children: Joseph (Laura Winslow), Courtney Rains-Loo (Jeff Loo), Richard (Catherine) and Deborah Watson (Charles), eight grandchildren, three sisters, and two brothers. She was preceded in death by her six brothers, and three sisters.
Due to concerns of Corona Virus, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Josie at IHM Church and burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery will also be private. Family services are by BOYD-HORROX-GIVNISH OF EAST NORRITON, 610-277-7000.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 24, 2020