On February 21, 2020 at age 85. She was the beloved wife of the late Bruno Saverio. Loving mother of Vito, Vincenzo and Daniele (Rose) Miriello. Dearest Nonna of Claudia, Santino, Bianca and Gabriella. Dear sister of Giuseppina LoManto, Edda Portaro, Ralph Pupo, Pasquale Pupo and the late Antonio Pupo. Relatives and friends are invited to call Saturday, Feb. 29th, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Consolation Church, Tulip St and Princeton Ave. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 A.M. Entombment Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations in Rosina's name to Our Lady of Consolation Church.

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 25, 2020
