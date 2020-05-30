APT
ROSLYN B. (nee Savitt)
on May 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Howard N.; Loving mother of Larry (Theresa Frame) Apt, Bruce (Theresa) Apt and Michael (Lori) Apt; Adored grandmother of Andrew (Rebecca), Steven (Kelly), Lisa, Ryan (Taylor), Casey, Zach, Tyler, Matthew and Zoe; Cherished great-grandmother of Isabella. Services and interment are Private. Contributions in her memory may be made to American Cancer Society, 1818 Market Street, Ste. 2820, Phila., PA 19103 or Ohev Shalom of Bucks Co., 944 Second Street Pk., Richboro, PA 18954. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
ROSLYN B. (nee Savitt)
on May 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Howard N.; Loving mother of Larry (Theresa Frame) Apt, Bruce (Theresa) Apt and Michael (Lori) Apt; Adored grandmother of Andrew (Rebecca), Steven (Kelly), Lisa, Ryan (Taylor), Casey, Zach, Tyler, Matthew and Zoe; Cherished great-grandmother of Isabella. Services and interment are Private. Contributions in her memory may be made to American Cancer Society, 1818 Market Street, Ste. 2820, Phila., PA 19103 or Ohev Shalom of Bucks Co., 944 Second Street Pk., Richboro, PA 18954. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 30, 2020.