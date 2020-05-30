ROSLYN B. (Savitt) APT
APT
ROSLYN B. (nee Savitt)
on May 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Howard N.; Loving mother of Larry (Theresa Frame) Apt, Bruce (Theresa) Apt and Michael (Lori) Apt; Adored grandmother of Andrew (Rebecca), Steven (Kelly), Lisa, Ryan (Taylor), Casey, Zach, Tyler, Matthew and Zoe; Cherished great-grandmother of Isabella. Services and interment are Private. Contributions in her memory may be made to American Cancer Society, 1818 Market Street, Ste. 2820, Phila., PA 19103 or Ohev Shalom of Bucks Co., 944 Second Street Pk., Richboro, PA 18954. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 30, 2020.
