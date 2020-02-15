Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Lebanon Cemetery
Collingdale, PA
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSLYN EDELMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSLYN (Steyer) EDELMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSLYN (Steyer) EDELMAN Notice
EDELMAN
ROSLYN (nee Steyer)
February 14, 2020 of Drexel Hill, PA. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Ellis Edelman; loving mother of Marci Kurland (Michael), Robert Edelman (Brenda) and Charles Edelman (Carol Rubin); sister of Herbert Steyer and the late Eleanor Sabul; cherished grandmother of Jennifer Kurland (Tom Bussey), Lon Edelman (Randie), Joanna Bistline (Paul), Scott Edelman (Erin), Jordan Edelman (Janet) and Alyssa Feriod (Tyler); also survived by 18 adored great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Sunday, 11:00 A.M., at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Collingdale, PA. Shiva will be observed at the residence of Marci and Michael Kurland. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Beiteinu Synagogue (www.beiteinu.org), or a .

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSLYN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -