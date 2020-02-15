|
|
EDELMAN
ROSLYN (nee Steyer)
February 14, 2020 of Drexel Hill, PA. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Ellis Edelman; loving mother of Marci Kurland (Michael), Robert Edelman (Brenda) and Charles Edelman (Carol Rubin); sister of Herbert Steyer and the late Eleanor Sabul; cherished grandmother of Jennifer Kurland (Tom Bussey), Lon Edelman (Randie), Joanna Bistline (Paul), Scott Edelman (Erin), Jordan Edelman (Janet) and Alyssa Feriod (Tyler); also survived by 18 adored great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Sunday, 11:00 A.M., at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Collingdale, PA. Shiva will be observed at the residence of Marci and Michael Kurland. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Beiteinu Synagogue (www.beiteinu.org), or a .
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 15, 2020