Roy E. Grow
Age eighty-five, of Philadelphia died on November 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Bernice Mulholland Grow for fifty-four years. Devoted father of Annette (Mark) Dricker, Roy (Penny) Grow and Brian (Kristine) Grow. Dearest grandfather of Kellene (Paul) Renee (Chris), Laura (Justin), Mark, Rachel (Michael), Kylie, Holly and Garrison; great grandfather of Silas, Tyler, Wesley, Elliott, Bella, Reuben, Penny and Eleanor. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 11 A.M. to 12 Noon at THE LAMB FUNERAL HOME, 101 Byberry Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA. His funeral service at 12 Noon. The interment Forest Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences and memories may be left at: lambfuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 13, 2020.
