GOMER

ROY

Passed away on May 7, 2020 at the age of 83. Predeceased a day earlier by his wife of 60 years, Bobbie Gomer. Loving father of Tod (Merle) Gomer and Shawn (Todd) Schurr. His most cherished role was grandfather to Drew, Brent, and Troy Gomer and Emmy Schurr. Roy was an army veteran stationed in Germany. After returning from the service, he started several businesses before finding his passion.

Roy worked over 40 years in the wholesale auto industry and was known as one of its most honorable and respected members. While formal education and rigid structure didn't appeal to him, Roy independently gained knowledge on numerous topics through his voracious reading and participation in the beloved "Old Geezer's Club" of which he was grateful to be a member. A quiet man who sought little, but was appreciative of all he had, most significantly, his grand-children. Also survived by brother Michael (Janet) Gomer.

The family plans to remember Roy at a later date with family and friends. Contributions in his memory can be made to a local, public library to honor his love of reading.



