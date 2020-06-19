ROY J. BANT Sr.
BANT
ROY J., SR.
On June 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Marion C. (nee Hefferon), devoted father of Roy, Jr. (Deborah Schiffer) and Jay (Christine), loving Pop Pop of Emma, Matthew and Jay, Jr. dear brother of Arlene Hoffman (George), Joyce Meagher (the late Richard) and the late Deanna Thompson (the late Jack "Bready")
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Saturday 9 to 11 A.M. WACKERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 8060 Verree Rd., Phila. PA 19111 followed by private family service. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, 80 Stenton Ave., Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Hilary of Poitiers Church, 820 Susquehanna Rd., Rydal, PA 19046 would be appreciated.



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
