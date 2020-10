Or Copy this URL to Share

Former CEO and Chairman of the Board at Janney Montgomery Scott, LLC in Phila., PA, and former member of the Board of Governors of the NASD, dies at 90. Rick Sander, formerly of Villanova, PA and Ocean City, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at his Boca Raton, FL home. Husband, father, grandfather, brother, mentor and friend - Rick was an inspiration to us all.



