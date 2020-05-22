RUDOLPH V. TERRUSO
TERRUSO
RUDOLPH V.
Age 93, May19, 2020. Of Sea Isle City, formerly of South Phila. Son of the late Salvatore and Giovanna Terruso. Brother of the late Paul and Joseph Terruso. Dear uncle of Joan McArdle, Terry, Jim, Joseph and Gene Terruso. Dear cousin of Carmela Salvo and Marie DelViscio. Rudolph played Santa Claus for hundreds of children for over fifteen years at Storybook Land in E.H.T., N.J. His Viewing, Funeral Mass and Burial will be private. Share condolences at
www.gangemifuneralhome.net



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
