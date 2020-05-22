TERRUSORUDOLPH V.Age 93, May19, 2020. Of Sea Isle City, formerly of South Phila. Son of the late Salvatore and Giovanna Terruso. Brother of the late Paul and Joseph Terruso. Dear uncle of Joan McArdle, Terry, Jim, Joseph and Gene Terruso. Dear cousin of Carmela Salvo and Marie DelViscio. Rudolph played Santa Claus for hundreds of children for over fifteen years at Storybook Land in E.H.T., N.J. His Viewing, Funeral Mass and Burial will be private. Share condolences at