GOUDY
RUSSELL CONWELL, SR.
age 89, on March 15, 2020 of Gwynedd. Best known as the owner of Wm. A. Kilian Hardware Co., Chestnut Hill. Survived by his wife Rebecca (nee Scull), son Russell Jr. (Hope McNelis), son Keith (Shelby Hoult), predeceased by his son Rob (Teana Slater), predeceased by his brother Nelson and sister-in-law Jean. Also survived by 5 grandchildren Finola, Noelle, Rowan, Oakley and Van; many nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of life will be planned for the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cold Point Baptist Church, 5063 Militia Hill Rd., Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462.
(JACOB F. RUTH)
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 22, 2020