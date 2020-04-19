|
|
MEDDIN
RUSSELL NEAL
On April 14, 2020. Husband of Joan Rosoff, father of Elisabeth and Alexandre Meddin and brother of Mona Meddin. Russell was born May 16, 1951 and worked originally in the family men's clothing business before becoming a full time stay at home dad. In addition to being very active in the Logan Square neighborhood where he and his family lived, he was active with the Mural Arts Program where he designed and conducted tours of murals throughout the city. He was also active with the Pennsyl-vania Horticultural Society where he worked with Philadel-phia Green and for many years, organized and oversaw the "Grumpy Old Men" who met the tour buses at the annual Flower Show.
Russell served as a Democratic Committee Person in the 8th Ward for over 10 years and in recent years, he served on the board of the Reading Terminal Market where he was a shopper every week for almost 40 years. In addition to all of Russell's civic activities, he primarily served for many years as a consultant to the Public-Use Bicycle industry, helping to bring the Indego program to Philadelphia and consulting with many program operators and industry participants throughout the United States and the world where he was known as an expert in his field. When asked for memories of Russell, the overwhelming response were recollections of his laugh which was both distinctive and resounding.
Details of a Memorial event will be made available to friends and family when completed. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Bicycle Coalition of Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, or to a .
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 19, 2020