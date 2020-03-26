The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
RUTH A. (Maley) COSGROVE

RUTH A. (Maley) COSGROVE Notice
COSGROVE
RUTH A. (nee Maley)
75 yrs. old, peacefully on March 23, 2020. Wife of the late John M. Cosgrove, Loving Companion of Richard Bannon, Beloved Mother of Christine Stevenson and Michael Cosgrove, grandmother to 6 grandchildren, sister of Jane Senior; will be missed by her nieces and nephews. Services and Interment are Private. Please send donations in Ruth's name to , 3551 N. Broad St., Phila., PA 19140.

CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY F.H., INC.
215-482-8878

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 26, 2020
Remember
