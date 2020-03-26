|
|
COSGROVE
RUTH A. (nee Maley)
75 yrs. old, peacefully on March 23, 2020. Wife of the late John M. Cosgrove, Loving Companion of Richard Bannon, Beloved Mother of Christine Stevenson and Michael Cosgrove, grandmother to 6 grandchildren, sister of Jane Senior; will be missed by her nieces and nephews. Services and Interment are Private. Please send donations in Ruth's name to , 3551 N. Broad St., Phila., PA 19140.
