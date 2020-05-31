RICKER

RUTH A. (nee Matson)

97, passed away May 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Roy L. Ricker for 63 years, she is survived by sons, Karl (Cindy) and Robert; 3 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Ruth was born and resided in Philadelphia until relocating to Florida in 2019. Ruth graduated from Frankford High School, then later served there as secretary until retirement. She was baptized and married at St. Mark's Episcopal Church Frankford and was a faithful member of Trinity Church Oxford. Ruth was a member of Philadelphia Great Books, enjoyed painting, crocheting and watch-ing her Philly Eagles. A Memorial Service will be held in July at Trinity Church Oxford. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Trinity Church Oxford, 601 Longshore Ave., Phila., PA 19111.



