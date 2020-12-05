1/
Ruth Ann (Wichterman) VanZant
Ruth Ann (nee Wichterman) On Dec. 1, 2020, Child of God and servant of Christ, left this world to go on to everlasting life. Ruth was born in Phila., to William and Caroline Wichterman (nee Kohnle). She grew up in the Burholme Section and attended Frankford High School. Serving others was a way of being for Ruth. She spent countless hours of time and love baking gifts. She spent her career as a nurse and was always very active church. Ruth worked to humbly teach Christ's love by example. Ruth is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, David; her sons David and Erik; grandchildren Cassidy and Luke; siblings Carolyn, Betty, and Fred; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends who love her and will miss her dearly. Services will be Saturday, Dec. 12 th at 2 P.M. at Hillside Cemetery, Roslyn, PA. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Fox Chase Cancer Center. For additional information and condolences to the family please visit: www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
