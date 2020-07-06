DOUGLASRUTH B.
passed away on June 25th, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Sam and Ann and her sister Abbey Scott. She is survived by her niece Joan Brothers and her husband Michael Brothers and their children Shea and Cori. She is also survived by her niece Debbie Weiner and her husband David Weiner and their children Andrew and Eric. Ruthy graduated from Penn State in 1967, taught in the Philadelphia school district for 13 years and worked at the Community College of Philadelphia for 20 years. She was a kind and gentle person and had a lifelong love of her cats Snowball, Jasmine and Jessie. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Interment will be private. Donations may be made in Ruthy's memory to aspca.org
.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 6, 2020.