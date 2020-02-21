|
|
BUCHOFF
RUTH (nee Papiermeister)
On Feb. 19, 2020. Beloved wife of Dr. Leonard Buchoff, loving mother of Howard (Rita) Buchoff, Gerald (Geri) Buchoff and Jeffrey Buchoff. Adored grand-mother of Michael, Melissa (Tom), Adam (Talia), Daniel (Naomi), Isaac, Kyle (Melanie), Joseph. Cherished great-grand-mother of Azariah, Ziva, Ben, and Brooke. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday 1 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed Sunday through Tuesday evening at Ann's Choice, Warminster, PA. Contributions in her memory may be made to Old York Road Temple Beth Am, 971 Old York Road, Abington, PA 19001.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 21, 2020