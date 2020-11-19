1/1
Ruth Eileen Reilly Aylmer Payne
Age 82, passed away peacefully at Lankenau Hospice on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from COPD complications. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA moving to the Philadelphia area after her marriage to James Thomas Aylmer in February 1957. Ruth worked her entire life in retail sales, first at Gimbels, next selling furniture and appliances at Woolco in New Jersey, then finally flowers, plants and gardening items with her husband, H. William Payne, at Payne's Garden Supply on Rittenhouse Place in Ardmore, PA. Bill Payne preceded her in death, passing away in January 2011. Ruth is survived by her son Thomas J. Aylmer and his wife Melissa of Kissimmee, FL, James S. Aylmer of Ardmore, PA, Patrick M. Aylmer and his wife Pam of St. Petersburg, FL, and daughter Pamela L Wildermuth and her husband Max of Chesapeake, VA. There will be a Celebration of Life Ceremony held at a later date. LEONETTI-O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leonetti - O'Leary Funeral Home Inc.
2223 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
215-334-8661
