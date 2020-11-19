Age 82, passed away peacefully at Lankenau Hospice on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from COPD complications. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA moving to the Philadelphia area after her marriage to James Thomas Aylmer in February 1957. Ruth worked her entire life in retail sales, first at Gimbels, next selling furniture and appliances at Woolco in New Jersey, then finally flowers, plants and gardening items with her husband, H. William Payne, at Payne's Garden Supply on Rittenhouse Place in Ardmore, PA. Bill Payne preceded her in death, passing away in January 2011. Ruth is survived by her son Thomas J. Aylmer and his wife Melissa of Kissimmee, FL, James S. Aylmer of Ardmore, PA, Patrick M. Aylmer and his wife Pam of St. Petersburg, FL, and daughter Pamela L Wildermuth and her husband Max of Chesapeake, VA. There will be a Celebration of Life Ceremony held at a later date. LEONETTI-O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store