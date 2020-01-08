Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Shalom Memorial Park
(Sec. Macabees), Byberry and Pine Rds.
Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH EISEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH EISEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUTH EISEN Notice
EISEN
RUTH EISEN BLANK (nee Sattin)
Died on Jan. 7, 2020. She was formerly the wife of the late Jerome Eisen and the late Walter Eisen. She leaves her sons Adam Eisen, Arnold Eisen and she also mourned the loss of her much loved son Edward Eisen deceased in 1995. Also survived by grandchildren Erik Eisen, Niklas Eisen, Alexander Eisen and Oliver Eisen and great grandchildren Joshua Eisen and Julia Eisen.
Ruth was the only child of the late Ada and Louis M. Sattin. She was the Administrative Assistant at Laventhol & Horwath where she spent many happy years. Her life was built around her family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Thursday 1 P.M. precisely at Shalom Memorial Park (Sec. Macabees), Byberry and Pine Rds. Following interment a Memorial Service will be held in Ruth's memory at The Abramson Center for Jewish Life, 1425 Horsham Rd., North Wales, PA 19454. Contributions in her memory may be made to the .

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUTH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -