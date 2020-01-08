|
EISEN
RUTH EISEN BLANK (nee Sattin)
Died on Jan. 7, 2020. She was formerly the wife of the late Jerome Eisen and the late Walter Eisen. She leaves her sons Adam Eisen, Arnold Eisen and she also mourned the loss of her much loved son Edward Eisen deceased in 1995. Also survived by grandchildren Erik Eisen, Niklas Eisen, Alexander Eisen and Oliver Eisen and great grandchildren Joshua Eisen and Julia Eisen.
Ruth was the only child of the late Ada and Louis M. Sattin. She was the Administrative Assistant at Laventhol & Horwath where she spent many happy years. Her life was built around her family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Thursday 1 P.M. precisely at Shalom Memorial Park (Sec. Macabees), Byberry and Pine Rds. Following interment a Memorial Service will be held in Ruth's memory at The Abramson Center for Jewish Life, 1425 Horsham Rd., North Wales, PA 19454. Contributions in her memory may be made to the .
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 8, 2020