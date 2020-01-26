|
FELDERSTEIN
RUTH (nee Glassman)
On January 22, 2020. Wife of the late Jerome; mother of Lynn (Michael) Sher and Arthur (Tracy) Felderstein; grandmother of Alex and Emily Felderstein, Sarah and David Sher.
Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Monday, 11 A.M., at Mt. Jacob Cemetery. Shiva will be observed Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at the residence of Michael and Lynn Sher. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to MS Society, 30 S. 17th St., #800, Phila. PA 19103.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 26, 2020