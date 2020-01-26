Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH FELDERSTEIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH (Glassman) FELDERSTEIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUTH (Glassman) FELDERSTEIN Notice
FELDERSTEIN
RUTH (nee Glassman)
On January 22, 2020. Wife of the late Jerome; mother of Lynn (Michael) Sher and Arthur (Tracy) Felderstein; grandmother of Alex and Emily Felderstein, Sarah and David Sher.
Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Monday, 11 A.M., at Mt. Jacob Cemetery. Shiva will be observed Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at the residence of Michael and Lynn Sher. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to MS Society, 30 S. 17th St., #800, Phila. PA 19103.

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUTH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -