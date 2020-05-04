GOTTLIEB
RUTH
(February 9, 1930 - May 2, 2020) was an incredible woman, a wonderful mother. Born in Philadelphia at the start of the Great Depression, the youngest of three children of a traveling clothing salesman (Julius and Tillie Panzer), Ruth Panzer went to the University of Pennsylvania undergraduate and then medical school on academic scholarships, one of only four women in her medical school class. At Penn she met and married Marvin Gottlieb, a love that lasted over 70 years, undiminished by his death almost a decade ago. Ruth worked as a general pediatrician and a pediatric nephrologist while raising three children, Charles (Eileen), Daniel (Sharon Bak) and Shoshanna (Ronen Marmorstein). She taught her husband to play tennis, which became the family sport. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and reading. She knit sweaters while the family watched Star Trek and Get Smart, a Friday night ritual. When Marv became ill, they moved to the Quadrangle in Haverford, PA, where she took up jewelry-making, co-led a poetry group, and became politically active. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, talking and laughing, playing whatever games her 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren wanted, joining them on vacations at the beach. Despite chronic illness, she remained relentlessly upbeat throughout her life and lives on through the many lives she touched The family will have a public service at a later date and respectfully request contributions in her memory may be made to Doctors Without Borders.
RUTH
(February 9, 1930 - May 2, 2020) was an incredible woman, a wonderful mother. Born in Philadelphia at the start of the Great Depression, the youngest of three children of a traveling clothing salesman (Julius and Tillie Panzer), Ruth Panzer went to the University of Pennsylvania undergraduate and then medical school on academic scholarships, one of only four women in her medical school class. At Penn she met and married Marvin Gottlieb, a love that lasted over 70 years, undiminished by his death almost a decade ago. Ruth worked as a general pediatrician and a pediatric nephrologist while raising three children, Charles (Eileen), Daniel (Sharon Bak) and Shoshanna (Ronen Marmorstein). She taught her husband to play tennis, which became the family sport. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and reading. She knit sweaters while the family watched Star Trek and Get Smart, a Friday night ritual. When Marv became ill, they moved to the Quadrangle in Haverford, PA, where she took up jewelry-making, co-led a poetry group, and became politically active. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, talking and laughing, playing whatever games her 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren wanted, joining them on vacations at the beach. Despite chronic illness, she remained relentlessly upbeat throughout her life and lives on through the many lives she touched The family will have a public service at a later date and respectfully request contributions in her memory may be made to Doctors Without Borders.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 4, 2020.