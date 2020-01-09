|
|
KAPPLER
RUTH (nee Foley)
On January 7, 2020, age 90, of Broomall. Beloved wife of the late Hugo, Jr.; devoted mother Evelyn Kappler Jacono (Louis), of Chadds Ford and the late Hugo, III and Christopher; grandmother of Lauren Talley (Brent) and Tyler Jacono; great-grandmother of Reynolds and Olivia Talley; sister of Jack and Dave Foley; sister of the late Sarah Thompson, Alice Hall, James Foley, Mary Lou Foley, Katherine Schanamann, Ann Cullison; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass Saturday, 10:30 A.M., in St. Anastasia Church, West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, where relatives and friends may call after 9:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila. PA 19106. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 9, 2020